Arrested NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh ask SC to attend floor test

NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who were arrested in Jail has asked SC to attend the floor test in Maharashtra assembly tomorrow; hearing today evening.

Earlier, this morning Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.