Guests arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for G-20 conference

A delegation of people arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the Women-20 conference to be held in Aurangabad under the G-20 Group of Nations international conference. they were welcomed on behalf of the district administration, Chikalthana International Airport Authority.

District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Airport Director D.G. Salve Zilla Parishad chief officer Vikas Meena deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar were present at the airport. The guests are welcomed with lezim and dhol-Tasha. Various decorations have been made at the airport for the G-20 and Women-20 summits. The whole city is like a wedding hall.