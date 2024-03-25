"Arvind Kejriwal Is More Dangerous Now After his Arrest": Sanjay Raut Issues Major Warning to BJP (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that Prime MInister Narendra Modi is "afraid of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" and that the Aam Aadmi Party convenor had become more dangerous after his arrest. Raut further said that the INDIA alliance is planning a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and he along with other leaders will participate in the rally. “The INDIA alliance is organising a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. We all will attend that rally... PM Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous, as he will now work from jail. So, the people will listen to him and will come in his support. Even during the freedom struggle, the leaders who went to jail came out stronger," newswire ANI reported.

Kejriwal, serving as both the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Chief Minister, has undergone questioning in a money laundering case in the now-repealed Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The inquiries encompass his interactions with government officials, private stakeholders, and statements provided by other individuals implicated in the case thus far. Earlier, AAP leader Atishi stated to the media that Kejriwal would continue to govern from jail and remain the CM of Delhi, expressing the party's intention to file a case in the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested Thursday evening hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. A team of 12 officials rushed to his residence, where they questioned him, seized documents and other materials, and then, at 9 pm, arrested the three-time Chief Minister. Kejriwal has been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy scam case; the central agency has accused the AAP leader of being a "conspirator". The ED believes the now-scrapped policy provided an impossibly high profit margin of nearly 185 per cent for retailers and 12 per cent for wholesalers. The AAP has insisted that Mr Kejriwal will function as the head of government, even if it meant doing so from inside jail.