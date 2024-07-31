'As Long As Fadnavis...': Sanjay Raut Takes Swipe At DCM, Says Change In Power Necessary

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut launched a renewed attack on Wednesday, saying, "As long as Devendra Fadnavis is in Maharashtra, the Marathi people will not find peace and happiness." He added that a change in power is necessary and that immediate legal action should be taken against those misusing their power. When asked about some Maratha protesters attempting to demonstrate at Matoshree, Raut responded, "This is all a BJP conspiracy."

"Manoj Jarange Patil is an independent thinker who has not yet entered politics. He is fighting for his community, and we are aware of his issues," Raut said. He emphasized that in a democracy, anyone can contest elections. "If Jarange Patil wants to take a stance, he can do so; the Indian Constitution grants him that right," Raut stated.

Raut also praised Sharmila Thackeray, wife of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, for her statement on atrocities against women. Sharmila Thackeray had said, "Those who commit atrocities against women have no religion." Raut expressed his appreciation for her remarks, noting that incidents of violence against women have increased recently, involving people of all religions. "This is a perversion that must be addressed, regardless of the perpetrator's religion," Raut insisted, adding that knowledgeable and educated women should come forward on this issue.

Raut also criticized Minister Uday Samant, accusing him of repeated 'dishonesty Jihad' in politics. "We will need to introduce a law against him," Raut remarked. Additionally, he targeted NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MP Sunil Tatkare, calling him a "wandering stage." "Tatkare has been working to create problems for Ajit Pawar," Raut alleged.