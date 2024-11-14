Asaduddin Owaisi Served Notice by Solapur Police To Avoid Inflammatory Speech

The police in Solapur, Maharashtra, have issued a notice to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with his speeches during a rally in the poll-bound city. The notice was handed to Owaisi while he was addressing a large crowd at an event in the Solapur assembly constituency, where he was campaigning for Farooq Shabdi, the AIMIM candidate.

According to a report of NDTV, In the notice, the police directed Asaduddin Owaisi not to use inflammatory language or hurt the sentiments of any community in his speeches. While seated on a chair, the AIMIM chief was seen reading the notice and simultaneously speaking on his mobile phone. Notably, the notice did not cite any specific incident where Owaisi's speeches might have violated the law.

Owaisi, a staunch critic of the controversial Waqf Bill 2024, has also expressed support for the Supreme Court's recent directions on "bulldozer justice." The Court issued national guidelines on property demolitions, stating that the executive cannot act as judge, declare someone guilty, and demolish their property.