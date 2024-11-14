Maharashtra Election 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers in ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ Program on Nov 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that he will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the "Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot" program on November 16.

Our dedicated workers are working whole heartedly to give BJP a big victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. I am very much looking forward to interact with the party workers during the 'My Booth Strongest' program on November 16 at 11:30 am, said PM Modi in a post X.

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणुकीत भाजपला मोठा विजय मिळवून देण्यासाठी आमचे समर्पित कार्यकर्ते अगदी मनापासून काम करत आहेत. पक्ष कार्यकर्त्यांचे हे अथक परिश्रमाच्या दरम्यान 16 नोव्हेंबर रोजी सकाळी 11:30 वाजता 'माझा बूथ सर्वात मजबूत' या कार्यक्रमात त्यांच्याशी संवाद साधण्यासाठी मी प्रचंड… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his criticism of the Congress party in poll-bound Maharashtra on Tuesday, accusing it of inciting division among castes. He urged the people to remain united, stressing the slogan "hum ek hain to safe hain." Speaking at election rallies in Chimur, Solapur, and Pune, PM Modi primarily targeted Congress, alleging that the party is "looting the people" in Karnataka and using the funds to finance its election campaign.

Campaigning for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra has gained momentum, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) working to attract voters. The elections are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

