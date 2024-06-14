Ashadhi Wari 2024: 200 Meter Stretch of Pilgrimage Route in Malshiras Caves Days before Pandharpur Yatra

A concerning news for the Warkari community has come to light from Malshiras Taluka in Solapur. The road between Pandharpur and Alandi has reportedly caved in. During Ashadhi Ekadashi, the palanquins of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram along with thousands of Warkaris pass through this route.

It was reported that the road, which was constructed merely one and a half years ago cost around 10 thousand crore rupees. The road construction project was announced by Nitin Gadkari to make the Pandharpur pilgrimage easier for the Warkaris. However, a 200-meter stretch of the road between Tondle Bondle and Belapur in Malshiras Taluka has caved in at around 60 feet depth.

The Waris are slated to commence in 15 days. Its damaged nature is bound to create difficulties for the devotees. Locals have requested the National Highway Authority of India to look into the matter and fix the road at the earliest.