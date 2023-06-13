Ashadhi Wari: Pune showcases Maharashtra's cultural splendour to G-20 delegates

Pune, a city known for its rich cultural heritage, became a captivating stage for the G-20 'Digital Economy Working Group' meeting, where delegates from various nations embraced the splendid essence of Maharashtra's cultural opulence.

The esteemed delegates were privileged to partake in the sacred Palkhi ceremony, an esteemed tradition of the region. The memorable event unfolded at the entrance of Fergusson College near the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Paduka Mandir, meticulously organized by the administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The grand ceremonial spectacle commenced with the thunderous beats of drums, while the attendees adorned themselves with tulsimala (a string of sacred beads), Warkari uparna (stole), and caps. As the Dindi, groups of devoted participants, began to arrive along the Palkhi route, a vibrant display of colors and joyous faces unfolded before the delegates' eyes.

With saffron flags proudly waving, women Warkari gracefully balancing Tulsi plants on their heads, the harmonious melodies of taal, mridanga, and veena filled the air. The chants of 'Ram Krishna Hari' and 'Dyanoba Mauli Tukaram' reverberated, accompanied by the enchanting sounds of abhangs (devotional poetry).

Balloons floated high above, while dancers moved gracefully to the rhythm, captivating the delegates with this extraordinary experience. Some representatives were fortunate to receive a tilak, a sacred mark, on their foreheads from devout Warkari, imparting their blessings upon them.

In the presence of Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, a specially arranged pavilion awaited the G-20 delegates, offering them an immersive experience of the esteemed Palkhi ceremony. The minister, accompanied by eminent personalities including Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, and Municipal Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests.