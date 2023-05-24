Ashish Deshmukh expelled from Congress party for six years

Ashish Deshmukh has faced a six-year suspension from the Congress party. The party's Disciplinary Committee took this action in response to Deshmukh's remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Nana Patole, as per the reports in TV9 Marathi.

According to the reports, Ashish Deshmukh has been expelled from the party for a period of six years following his previous suspension. Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Deshmukh's residence, fueling speculation that the BJP might nominate him for the upcoming assembly elections. However, as a result of these developments, Ashish Deshmukh is now facing termination from the party.

After receiving a notice from the Congress disciplinary committee on April 5, Deshmukh provided his response on April 9. However, since his reply was deemed unsatisfactory, he was subsequently expelled from the party.