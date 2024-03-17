Ashok Chavan Meets Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati to Discuss Maratha Reservation Issue

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan met with Manoj Jarange Patil at Antarwali Sarati on Saturday night to discuss potential solutions for the Maratha reservation issue. Chavan assured Patil that they would make every effort to address the matter. The meeting, lasting from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., focused on finding a resolution through dialogue and coordination.

Chavan clarified that his discussion with Patil was not in his capacity as a government representative but as a member of society. He emphasized the importance of communication and cooperation in resolving community reservation issues. However, Chavan mentioned uncertainty regarding the progress of the process due to the recent Code of Conduct implementation.

Patil expressed dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the situation, alleging deception regarding the Sagesoyare Ordinance's implementation. He cited concerns over the failure to obtain Hyderabad gadgets and raised various demands and grievances of the Maratha society.

Looking forward, Patil announced plans for a community meeting on March 24 to address these issues and determine the Maratha community's next steps.