'None of Your Candidates Will Be Elected'; Manoj Jarange Issues Warning to Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai/Beed: "Maratha community should get reservation from the OBC category. For the last seven months, I have been fighting for the Maratha community to implement the Sagegoire doctrine. However, people of our own caste have risen up against me. If you believe in the party so much, why doesn't the party accept your demands?" asked Manoj Jarange Patil, leader of the Maratha reservation agitation. He advised the Maratha community leaders to consider caste as superior and not the party. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he has now directly challenged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP. "You will be finished, not a single MP of yours will be elected," Jarange said.

In his speech, Manoj Jarange attacked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Fadnavis has initiated police action against me. Others are being judged differently and I'm being judged differently," Jarange said, referring directly to elections. "You do what you want to do through your workers, but I will do what I want to do, you can bring any video and any recording. But I will take reservation through any means," Jarange said. "You have defamed me so much, but I will not back down an inch for the community," Jarange said. He was speaking at a meeting rally at Vadwani in Beed district.

Speaking further, Jarange said, "If there is an attempt to separate me from the Maratha community by defaming me, then none of the 48 MPs and MLAs of the BJP will be elected. If you make any video viral, edit it. But now, even if I lose my life, I don't want to back down, I have never spoken about politics. But, if they have tried to separate me from you if they have taken the initiative to finish me off, I will say it publicly today. Jarange Patil warned Fadnavis that he would not get elected to any MP or assembly seat in the state. Even if I leave the state, leave the country, even if I lose my life, I will not remain silent until the Maratha community is given reservation from OBC," Jarange said.