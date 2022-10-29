Ashok Chavan to quit Congress?

The speculation about senior leader Ashok Chavan leaving the Congress was being created to muddle the situation for the party in Maharashtra, state unit chief Nana Patole said.

According to a report of PTI, incidentally, Chavan himself said he need not give any explanation to such questions (of his leaving the party).

The people of Nanded have showered love since the time of Shankarrao Chavan (his father and former Maharashtra CM as well as former Union finance and home minister). These bind with the Congress, Chavan said.

An environment is being created that Ashok Chavan will leave the party. We have to answer this everyday. This is to muddle the situation for the Congress in Maharashtra. We have faith Ashok Chavan will not leave the party," Nana Patole said.