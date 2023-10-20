Ashok Chavan urges Shinde govt to fulfil Maratha quota demand after activist ends life in Mumbai

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan stated that the Centre and the Maharashtra government must take note of the suicide of Maratha activists and make every efforts to fulfil the community’s demand for reservations.

Chavan’s comment came against the backdrop of a Maratha quota activist hailing from Jalna allegedly committing suicide in Bandra in Mumbai in the early hours of the day. It is unfortunate that the Maratha activist active in reservation agitation Sunil Kawle committed suicide. I have come to know about it through the media. I request everyone that they should not take any aggressive steps. We cannot get Maratha reservation by finishing our lives. We have to fight for it in a democratic way, he said in a message on X.

I request the centre and state government that they should take a serious note of suicides being done by Maratha activists. They should also immediately initiate concrete steps to fulfil the demand of Maratha reservation, he further said on X.

Sunil Kawale, a resident of Chikangaon in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district, was discovered suspended from pole number 4 on a flyover situated between Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the western part of the city. A note was located nearby, which expressed the demand for Maratha reservations and called upon community members to gather in Mumbai on October 24 to advance the cause.