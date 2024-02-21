Ashok Chavan's Security Upgraded to 'Y-Plus' After Joining BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has had his security upgraded to Y-plus category due to perceived threats, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In response to the heightened security concerns, the state police have bolstered security measures at Chavan's residence in Mumbai and his hometown of Nanded, according to an official statement. Previously, Chavan had been under Y category security cover.

Ashok Chavan's security cover has been enhanced to Y-plus category, which includes two security personnel, due to a perceived threat, as stated by an official from the VIP security department of the state police.

Chavan, aged 65, recently joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from the Congress. Following his transition, the BJP nominated him for the Rajya Sabha election in Maharashtra, where he was declared elected unopposed on Tuesday.