Asim Sarode Alleges Molestation of Air Hostesses by Shinde MLAs During Guwahati Hotel Stay Amidst 2022 Shiv Sena Crisis

Dharashiv: Advocate and activist Asim Sarode has leveled serious allegations of sexual harassment against the Shiv Sena MLAs who had gone to Guwahati during the June 2022 Maharashtra Shiv Sena Political crisis.



Addressing the 'Nirbhay Bano' rally in Dharashiv, Asim Sarode said, "No other customers were allowed to go where they (MLAs) stayed in Guwahati. But SpiceJet and IndiGo had already booked rooms in hotels. The companies had a year-long contract with the hotel. Some air hostesses were staying in the hotel at the time." He claimed that some of these hostesses were molested and harassed by the intoxicated leaders in the hotel lift.



"Eknath Shinde fled to Guwahati with some MLAs. One MLA escaped from a Guwahati hotel. He was chased for 8 km before being caught. The MLA was severely beaten up at the Guwahati hotel." Sarode further claimed that another MLA was beaten up and it should be investigated by journalists.

"The BJP has started horse-trading across the country, including Maharashtra. Even though the BJP has given the slogan of Ab Ki Baar 400 Par, they are scared from within. They know that the BJP government will not be able to come to power. The BJP is eyeing Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal and Maharashtra. Because the regional parties here are strong in all these four states." He stressed breaking up regional parties where regional parties, including the Congress, are strong. The Shiv Sena, which is the strongest in Maharashtra, was the first to break. Then the NCP broke up. Sarode alleged that as the elections approach, many political parties will be dissolved.

Ruthless misuse of ED

"The ED has been used ruthlessly. 95 percent of CBI cases have been against opposition leaders. Anil Deshmukh was accused of corruption worth Rs 100 crore and imprisoned. Anil Deshmukh was granted bail after not being proved in court. Similar cases were filed against Sanjay Raut. He was put in jail. The court later granted him bail," Sarode added.

Those supporting the Maha Vikas Aghadi should come out to vote

"It is an abuse of law that the cases against Anil Deshmukh and Sanjay Raut were put in jail before they were proven. Punishment should be done according to the process of law. Citizens should stand up when the law is used in this way. The law is used in a selective manner. Those who support the Maha Vikas Aghadi should come out to vote." Sarode also appealed to the people to vote in such large numbers.