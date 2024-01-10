Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Should Give Verdict on Merit, Says CM Eknath Shinde

In anticipation of the pivotal resolution regarding cross-petitions filed by factions within the Shiv Sena seeking the disqualification of each other's MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted on Wednesday that Speaker Rahul Narwekar should deliver his judgment based on merit.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said he would give a detailed reaction after the order but maintained that the Election Commission has allowed his outfit to keep the name Shiv Sena and its bow and arrow symbol. Shinde said his group has 67 per cent of the Shiv Sena lawmakers in the assembly and 75 per cent in Lok Sabha. Some people allege match-fixing (between Shiv Sena and the speaker). There is no substance to those allegations. The speaker should give judgment on merit.

Rahul Narwekar is scheduled to announce his long-anticipated decision on the disqualification pleas at 4 pm on January 10 (Wednesday), according to officials from Vidhan Bhavan. This comes after a period of over 18 months since the Shiv Sena experienced an internal split, a political event that led to a change in leadership in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a recent meeting between Shinde, who is among the MLAs whose disqualification has been sought, and speaker Narwekar, triggering a verbal spat between both sides. We never objected to opposition MLAs having food in the speaker's office, said Shinde, referring to the criticism of Narwekar for visiting him on Sunday.