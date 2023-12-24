At 18 degree celsius today, Mumbai records month's coldest morning

A day before Christmas,Mumbai woke up to the coldest day of the month, with the minimum temperature in Santacruz dropping to 18.9º Celsius, one degree below normal. Colaba recorded 21.8º Celsius. The earlier lowest minimum temperature drop this month was on December 12 when Mumbai recorded 19.4º Celsius. Officials from the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department said they expect minimum temperatures to be in the range of 18 to 20 º Celsius on Christmas Day.

According to a TOI report, Dahanu in the Palghar district also recorded a minimum morning temperature of 18.8º Celsius, while Daman was at 16.8º Celsius this morning. Elsewhere in the state, Aurangabad in Marathwad recorded the lowest temperature of 11.8 º Celsius this morning, colder than Mahabeshwar by around four degree Celsius. Weather officials said that, although Marathwada is experiencing cool weather, it is not a drastic drop for the region. Udgir in Marathwada experienced a chill at 12.4º Celsius this morning.