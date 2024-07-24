ATM Robbery in Palghar: Thieves Break Axis Bank ATM Machine in Vasai, Decamp With Rs 4 Lakh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2024 10:13 AM2024-07-24T10:13:24+5:302024-07-24T10:13:51+5:30
Mumbai, July 24: Thieves allegedly broke open an ATM machine of a bank in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district and decamped with more than Rs 4 lakh cash stored in it on Wednesday morning, July 24.
The incident took place around 4 am in the Axis Bank's ATM centre located in Naigaon, a police official told news agency PTI.
A case in this connection was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated.