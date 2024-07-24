ATM Robbery in Palghar: Thieves Break Axis Bank ATM Machine in Vasai, Decamp With Rs 4 Lakh

Mumbai, July 24: Thieves allegedly broke open an ATM machine of a bank in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district and decamped with more than Rs 4 lakh cash stored in it on Wednesday morning, July 24.

The incident took place around 4 am in the Axis Bank's ATM centre located in Naigaon, a police official told news agency PTI.

A case in this connection was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated.