'Attempt To Reinstate Caste System': Nana Patole Hits Out At Govt Over Nashik Pamphlet Controversy, Demands Severe Punishment

President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Nana Patole on Saturday torn into the Mahayuti government in the state after Nashik became the site of tensions following the distribution of pamphlets targeting the Dalit community. Patole said the distribution of pamphlets appeared to be an attempt to reinstate the caste system.

"Such caste-based hate will not be tolerated in Maharashtra, the progressive state of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. Certain malicious elements are trying to disrupt the state's harmony, but they will not succeed," warned Nana Patole.

Speaking to the press in Pune, Patole came down heavily on the BJP-led state government, stating, "The pamphlets distributed in Nashik are insulting to the Dalit community. If such incidents are happening with the government's blessing, they must be stopped immediately, and the perpetrators should be severely punished. The pamphlets even bear the name of the person who published them. The state government must act swiftly to crush such elements. The Congress party strongly condemns these actions."

Patole also highlighted discrepancies within the BJP regarding reservation policies, stating that the party is deceiving the Maratha and OBC communities. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said reservations cannot exceed 50%, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claims they can. "There are conflicting views within the BJP on this issue. The Patna High Court's decision makes it clear that reservations above 50% won't stand in court. This reveals the true face of the BJP," Patole said.

He further emphasised the Congress's stance, articulated by Rahul Gandhi, that a solution to the reservation issue lies in conducting a nationwide socio-economic and educational survey and removing the 50% cap on reservations. "With BJP governments at both the centre and the state, they should initiate a caste-based census to ensure justice for the reservation demands of Marathas, OBCs, Dhangars, Adivasis, Halbas, and other communities across the country," Patole added.