Nashik Police Says Offensive Pamphlets Not Linked to Hindu Yuva Vahini Chief, Blames It on Personal Enmity

Nashik city in Maharashtra faced rising tensions on Saturday morning after a pamphlet, allegedly issued by the right-wing group Hindu Yuva Vahini, was distributed. The letter, containing objectionable and caste-based slurs against SC and ST communities, sparked demonstrations. Dalit and backward communities gathered in Dindori Naka and Nimani Chowk in Panchavati to protest the offensive circular.

The letter's contents incited strong reactions, leading to protests. Local police responded by apprehending the individual responsible for printing and distributing the pamphlet. Despite the arrest, protests continued at Dindori Naka, with demands for the mastermind to be identified and brought to justice.

Although the pamphlet bore the name of Hindu Yuva Vahini chief Prathamesh Chavan, police confirmed he was not responsible. They stated that the act was carried out by someone else due to personal enmity.

Also Read| Nashik Violence: Inflammatory Pamphlet Sparks Outrage and Protest in Panchavati.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "We are certain the arrested individual is involved, but there is another person behind this act, who did it to harm the accused. This is the result of personal disputes."

The police urged residents to remain calm and not fall for rumors. Meanwhile, political tensions rose, with NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad declaring they would march to the Kalaram temple with blue flags.

"End this decay. Arrest those responsible. We will go to the Kalaram temple with blue flags. Let's see who stops us," Awhad wrote on X.