Aurangabad: Newborn cub of white tigress dies at Siddharth Garden and Zoo

In a recent development at Siddharth Garden and Zoo, Arpita, a white tigress, welcomed three cubs into the world on September 7. However, a tragic incident occurred when one of the cubs passed away at 1 a.m. today.

One of the three cubs had been unwell for a few days and had not been able to nurse from its mother. As a result, it has been receiving goat milk since September 8. Sadly, the cub's condition worsened on Tuesday, leading to its untimely death.

While concerns persist about the declining tiger population in the country, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Zoo has demonstrated success in tiger breeding. A total of 43 tigers have been born here, and the civic body has supplied tigers to various zoos nationwide. Notably, the Samruddhi tigress has played a significant role in this successful endeavour. Back in 1995, the civic body introduced a pair of yellow tigers from Satbir Zoo in Punjab and a pair of white tigers from the zoo in Bhubaneswar, Orissa. Since then, the tiger population at the zoo has thrived.