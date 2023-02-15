Aurangabad: Swarajya will join fray in 2024 assembly elections, says Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje

Former Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje said on Tuesday that his newly founded Swarajya organisation will enter politics with the state assembly elections next year.

"We will join hands with like-minded organisations and political parties and fill the political gap in the 2024 elections," he told reporters during his visit to Aurangabad.

In response to a question on his recent meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Sambhajiraje stated that politics was discussed. "The main reason for the meeting with him was to understand the different facilities he has provided to farmers in his state," he said, adding that KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi party was keen to get into Maharashtra politics.

Later, speaking at a Shiv Jayanti-related event at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Sambhajiraje said proper conservation of forts built by Shivaji Maharaj would be an apt tribute to the warrior king.

"I am keen on doing a PhD on the techniques used to build these forts and the scientific conservation measures needed to preserve this heritage. I am planning to enrol myself for the research shortly," he said.