"Aurangzeb can never be a hero", says Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

Riots erupted in certain cities within the state over Aurangzeb's status and posters. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the matter in the final week proposal. "The intention was to create instability within the state. However, should anyone choose to celebrate Aurangzeb, they will face consequences," stated Fadnavis.

"The number of riots in the state has decreased to some extent. However, this was an attempt to destabilize the state. Because Aurangzeb's posters, processions, and status suddenly appeared in many districts. It's not a coincidence; it's an intentional act. Aurangzeb was never a hero among Indian Muslims. It's never going to happen. Aurangzeb was an aggressor," he added.

"In this country, the heroes are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam can become a hero of this country. But Aurangzeb cannot be a hero. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was tortured and his body was dismembered. Then, Aurangzeb cannot be our hero. Aurangzeb belonged to the Turkish Mongol lineage. There are several lakh people of Turkish Mongol origin in India and Pakistan. Therefore, the people here are not even descendants of Aurangzeb," said Devendra Fadnavis.

"But to some extent, it's clear who's behind it. Some have even been arrested. Under no circumstances will we discriminate on the basis of religion and caste. However, if someone will glorify Aurangzeb, we won't tolerate it," Fadnavis stated.