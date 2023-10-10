Author Heramb Kulkarni assaulted in Ahmednagar

Renowned educationist and Gandhian social worker Heramb Kulkarni was attacked with an iron rod by unknown persons in Rasane Nagar in Ahmednagar city on Saturday. The attack took place in broad daylight and was captured on CCTV. After a social media post by his wife Pratima on how the police had taken no action in two days went viral on Monday, chief minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Kulkarni on the phone and ordered the Ahmednagar police to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

Kulkarni is known for his work in the education and social sectors. A follower of freedom fighter Sane Guruji who was Gandhian, he has worked to bring the children of migrant workers into the mainstream of education. He is the author of books critiquing the education system like ‘Shala Aahe Pan Shikshan Nahi’ (There Is A School But No Education) and ‘Aamchya Shikshanache Kay?’ (What About Our Education?) as well as books on socio-economic issues like ‘Daridryachi Shodhyatra’ (In Search Of The Reason For Poverty). He also creates awareness about the effects of liquor addiction on the health of people and on their families.On Saturday afternoon, Kulkarni, principal of the Sitaram Sarda Vidyalaya school in Ahmednagar, was on his way home on his colleague Sunil Kulkarni’s two-wheeler. When they reached Rasane Nagar, three unknown persons rode up on a two-wheeler, stopped their vehicle and attacked him with an iron rod. Sunil Kulkarni tried to save Heramb from the attackers but was also beaten up. As a crowd gathered, the attackers fled on their two-wheeler. Heramb Kulkarni was admitted to the government hospital. He received four stitches on his head and was also treated for a leg injury.