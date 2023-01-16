AYUSH doctors of Maha's rural hospitals stage demonstration over various demands in Thane

Nearly 100 community medical officials practising under the AYUSH stream at rural hospitals staged an agitation at the headquarters of the Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra to press for their various demands.

According to a report of PTI, The agitation is being held under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Samudaya Arogya Adhikari Sanghatana. More than 10,000 community medical officers in 36 districts of the state are staging a dharna at the respective district headquarters to press for their demands, said Dr Tejaswini Sonawane, the vice-president of the organisation's Thane district unit.

If the government fails to pay heed to the doctors' demands, they will go on an indefinite strike from January 23, she said. The protesting doctors have demanded that they be made permanent in government services and given a group and class, apart from a hike in salary and compensation, among other demands, Dr Sonawane said.