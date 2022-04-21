Ayushmann Khurrana plays undercover cop in 'Anek'

With 'Anek', actor Ayushmann Khurrana has slipped into the shoes of an undercover cop.

Talking about his character, Ayushmann said, "This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect."

He added, "I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn't done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film."

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Anek' is a political action thriller, which will be out on May 27.

