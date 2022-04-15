Azaan row: Aaditya Thackeray reacts over BJP & MNS distributing loudspeakers on Hanuman Jayanti

BJP has started preparations for distribution of loudspeakers for Hanuman Jayanti. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, we will provide 1000 loudspeakers to temples across the country. After that, if any more applications are received, we will verify them and give them loudspeakers, said BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. "We are doing all this to reduce the noise from the mosques," he said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan. Raj Thackeray had said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." After that, BJP joined hands with Raj.

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has reacted to BJP & MNS distributing loudspeakers. He said, "It's fine. Instead of removing loudspeakers, one should use the same to speak about rising inflation...One should speak about petrol, diesel, CNG & notice recent 2-3 years, not last 60 years."