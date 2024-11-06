Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Suspect from Pune

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested another suspect from Pune on Wednesday in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. This marks the 16th arrest in the high-profile case.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused from Pune in the Baba Siddique murder case. This marks the arrest of the 16th accused in the case. According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, the accused, identified as Gaurav Apune, is 23 years old and was arrested in Pune pic.twitter.com/J90SjEOtl7 — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2024

Media reports indicated that Gaurav had met with other suspects multiple times to plan the assassination. He was in contact with the first group of shooters who were initially hired for the killing but later backed out.

Baba Siddique, 66, was fatally shot on October 12 near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder, citing Siddique's close ties with actor Salman Khan as the motive. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together further details on the alleged involvement of organized crime in the assassination.

In a related development, one of the witnesses in the case received a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore. The caller, believed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened to kill the witness if the money was not paid. An FIR has been registered at Khar police station.