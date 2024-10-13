Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Sanjay Raut Slams Maharashtra Govt, Says, “It Is a Failure of the CM” (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the Maharashtra government on Sunday following the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, calling the incident a failure of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s administration.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Baba Siddique Murder case | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "In Maharashtra, there has been a good law and order situation. That's why big industries have come to Mumbai. The murder of Baba Siddique had happened yesterday, who was a former… pic.twitter.com/vmI2TxSzx4 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024

"In Maharashtra, there has been a good law and order situation. That's why big industries have come to Mumbai. The murder of Baba Siddique had happened yesterday, who was a former state minister...He was provided with state security and he was murdered. What does it mean? It is a failure of the CM...The way you (CM) have used police is the reason that now there is no fear of the police and law," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the post of Home Minister, saying, “Murders are happening anytime in broad daylight...Till now, we have said that state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a complete failure. He should resign. But now, the Governor should intervene and remove Devendra Fadnavis from his post of Home Minister," he added.

The NCP leader was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act. The case is filed under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, citing Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honours. Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra area, was a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and also served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).