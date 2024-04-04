Bacchu Kadu Takes Aim at Navneet Rana, Urges Supporters to Stay Awake for 20 Days to Keep Opposition on Their Toes

Amaravati: The Amaravati Lok Sabha election is a case of Dhanshakti (power of wealth) versus Janshakti (power of people). The candidate in front of us is a millionaire. However, when a common man wakes up, it becomes a flame. Prahar Janshakti Party president Bachchu Kadu on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to party workers not to sleep for the next 20 days and to disturb the opposition's sleep.

Prahar candidate Dinesh Bub filed his nomination from the Amravati Lok Sabha seat. He was addressing a campaign rally here. MLA Rajkumar Patel was present on the dais. R. B. Atal, former Chandur Bazar Mayor Abdul Rehman, Ballu Javanjal, Bunty Ramteke, Vasu Maharaj, and other officials were present.

The house of MLA Shrikant Bhartiya, who is very close to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was attacked when his parents were alone in the house. It is not right for the BJP to field those who attack the houses of our people. Unfortunately, the BJP has fielded those who call the BJP guardian minister 'child minister' in the district and tried to give him bangles, which is very unfortunate we would have been with the BJP even if they had raised an ordinary worker instead of such people," Kadu said.

There is a politics of bullying going on all over the country. In Amravati, we are fighting with those with assets worth crores of rupees. Our fight is not easy. The ruling party will probably make us climb the steps of jail tomorrow," he said. It has been found in the High Court that Navneet Rana's caste certificate is false. Unfortunately, the BJP has fielded her. However, we will go to the people's court, where due justice will be done," Kadu said at a public meeting.

A procession was taken out from Amravati city after a public meeting at Nehru Maidan to campaign for Prahar candidate Dinesh Bub. This was followed by salutations to the statues of great men.

When Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray taught the whole of India what true Hindutva is, the Ranas insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa directly in front of 'Matoshree'. Indeed, we also recite Hanuman Chalisa, we are also religious, But our religion is meant to be followed at home. We all need to be aware that we are Indians whenever we step out of our homes," Kadu said.