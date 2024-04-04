Supreme Court Upholds Amravati MP Navneet Rana's Scheduled Caste Certificate, Sets Aside Bombay HC Judgment

The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 4, reversed the judgment of the Bombay High Court, which had set aside Amravati MP and BJP leader Navneet Kaur Rana's Scheduled Caste certificate.

The Judgment was here by the bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol. The bench held that the Scrutiny Committee had declared her caste certificate after due enquiry and considering relevant documents. Observing that the Scrutiny Committee's finding did not warrant any interference, the Supreme Court allowed Rana's appeal and set aside the High Court's judgment.

On February 28, the apex court reserved verdict in her plea over the cancellation of Amravati MP 's 'Mochi' caste certificate, the Supreme Court today reserved its judgment.

Rana challenged the Bombay High Court order of 2021, where it was observed that she obtained 'Mochi' caste certificate fraudulently, even though records showed that she belonged to the caste 'Sikh-Chamar'.

Following this, her election to the Lok Sabha was invalidated from a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes in Maharashtra. She had contested elections from the state of Maharashta with a Ravidasiya Mochi certificate. She won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes.