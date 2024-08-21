Badlapur School Sexual Assault Case: "I Am Optimistic the Chargesheet Will Be Filed Soon," Says Ujjwal Nikam (Watch Video)

Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who has agreed to serve as Special Public Prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case, expressed confidence that the chargesheet will be filed soon and the trial will be completed within the stipulated time. Nikam revealed he received an oral directive from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take on the case due to its gravity and seriousness.

#WATCH | On his appointment as Special Prosecutor in the Badlapur incident, Advocate Ujjwal Nikam says "Yesterday, I received the oral communication from the deputy chief minister, Devendra Faranvis informing that I should accept that case and seeing the gravity and the… pic.twitter.com/lstBCulXiE — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

“I have consented to act as a special PP in that case. However, I have not yet received the official government notification. Still, I am optimistic that the investigating agency will file the chargesheet very soon,” Nikam told ANI. He added that his role will begin once the chargesheet is filed.

Nikam, who has been a public prosecutor in some high-profile cases, said the incident was very brutal and he can understand the people were in an angry mood and the Rail roko andolan went on for about 10 hours.

“The rule of law is supreme, and the accused must not believe they will escape a fair trial. I am very optimistic that the investigating agency will file the chargesheet promptly and complete the trial within the stipulated period,” Nikam said.

The Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the sexual assault case. On Tuesday, police used lathi-charges to disperse protestors who had blocked the railway track at Badlapur railway station. The protest caused 12 mail express trains to be diverted and 30 local trains to be partially cancelled. Railway services resumed late at night after the police intervention.

Authorities have made several arrests and registered FIRs in response to the massive protests, which involved stone-pelting, train service disruptions, and lathi-charges. Officials confirmed that the situation is now under control.