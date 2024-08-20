Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Public Prosecutor

The Maharashtra government has appointed senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor for the case involving the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur. Office of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in an X post, said, "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed that the Badlapur unfortunate incident will be speedily investigated, and the case will be processed in the fast-track court and it has been decided to appoint senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor."

Nikam is known for his involvement in significant cases, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 1993 Mumbai bombings. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and contested unsuccessfully from Bandra constituency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been formed to handle the case, which will be heard in a fast-track court. In addition, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the appointment of IPS Arti Singh, an IG-rank officer, to lead the inquiry. The case will be fast-tracked once the chargesheet is filed. The government has also instructed the Thane Police Commissioner to suspend a senior police inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, and a head constable from the Badlapur police station due to their delay in action during the initial stages of the case. This action follows widespread public protests demanding accountability and urgent action.

Minister of Rural Development Girish Mahajan visited the protesters in Badlapur on Tuesday evening. Addressing the crowd at Badlapur railway station, Mahajan assured them of swift and stringent actions against the perpetrators. He also stated that Ujjwal Nikam, a prominent and senior advocate, would represent the government in the case. "A protest was ongoing here for the past 10 hours. We have all opposed the incident that has taken place. I have been here since this afternoon. I spoke with the agitators for an hour and also requested them to vacate the Railway track. All their demands - trial in fast track court, we appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the advocate, action against school administration, action against negligent Police officers - have been met. We too want the strictest punishment for accused. But the protesters wanted that the accused be brought before them and hanged before them. But we can't do that...There is no such law," he said.

The Badlapur incident involved two four-year-old girls who were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper at a reputed school on August 12 and 13. In response, the school principal, a class teacher, and two assistants have been suspended.