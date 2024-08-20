Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Police Fire Tear Gas, Use Lathi-Charge to Disperse Protesters (Watch Video)

A protest over the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a reputed school turned violent here on Tuesday when police used force to disperse a crowd that had blocked railway tracks for nearly nine hours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protestors gathered at Badlapur railway station to protest against alleged sexual assault with a girl student pic.twitter.com/sAUn6bKhp2 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

The demonstration, which began early in the morning, shut down local train services and caused significant disruptions for commuters. Despite repeated appeals from local officials and politicians, including Minister Girish Mahajan, the protesters refused to disperse.

Around 5:45 p.m., police moved in and charged the crowd with batons, clearing the tracks within 10 minutes. In response, some protesters hurled stones at the officers. The protest began at the school where the assaults are said to have occurred and later moved to the Badlapur railway station.