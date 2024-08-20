Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Three Police Officials Suspended Over Delay in Taking Action

Three police officials in Badlapur have been suspended after a delay in investigating a sexual assault case involving two young girls at a local school. The Office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the suspensions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident,” the announcement read.

Read Also | Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Police Inspector Transferred, School Principal Suspended Amid Parents' Protest

In response to the incident, Fadnavis has also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police-level senior IPS officer Arti Singh. The Thane Police Commissioner has been directed to propose transferring the case to a fast-track court to ensure swift and strict action against the culprits.

The suspensions and investigation follow a massive protest at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday. The protest, sparked by the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a local school, saw demonstrators pelting stones at police. Heavy security has been deployed to manage the situation and control the crowd.

The school has issued a public apology for the distress caused by the incident. The district administration has appealed for calm and urged citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Read Also | Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Formed, No One Will Be Spared if Found Guilty, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde