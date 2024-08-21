Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: 'Dada Took Off My Clothes,' Frightened Girl Reveals Her Trauma to Parents; FIR Registered

Last week, two three-year-old girls were sexually assaulted at School in Badlapur. After the parents became aware of the incident, they arranged for a medical examination. However, the police took 12 hours to register a case, and the school administration also ignored the incident, which sparked widespread anger in the city. India Today has reported on the details surrounding the FIR concerning the alleged assaults.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on August 13 between 9 AM and 12 PM. The family of one of the girls began to suspect something was wrong after speaking to a relative of the other girl, who mentioned plans to report the sexual assault. Consequently, the girl's parents decided to take her for a medical test, which revealed that her hymen had been breached. The child was visibly scared and told her parents that a man had removed her clothes and touched her private parts.

The family informed the police about the incident on August 16. However, it wasn’t until around 9 PM on the same day that the FIR was officially registered. The FIR states that the accused, a constable at the school, sexually abused the girl. The accused, identified as Akshay Shinde, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as sections 65(2) (rape of a girl below twelve years), 74 (assault or criminal coercion with intent to provoke), 75 (offenses of sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and 76 (accident or use of criminal force). He has since been arrested.

In response to the situation, citizens and officials from various political parties called for a protest on August 20, initiating a Badlapur bandh. Parents began gathering outside the school at 6 AM, leading to altercations with police. As tensions rose, protesters demanded immediate action against the accused and entered the school around 11:30 AM, damaging classrooms and school property. Simultaneously, some protesters went to the railway station and staged a blockade on the tracks, halting train services to and from Badlapur. Minister Girish Mahajan, along with Lohmarg Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, local MLAs, and community representatives joined the protest. By around 6:00 PM, police began to disperse the crowd through a lathi charge, which led to stone-pelting by some protesters. Several private vehicles were damaged in the chaos. The police eventually managed to clear the area by 8:45 PM, although some protesters were detained.

The protests caused significant disruptions in the city, blocking main roads and flyovers. As local train services were halted, many passengers attempted to reach Badlapur by rickshaw or other vehicles, while others were left no choice but to walk home. A notable aspect of the protests was the strong participation of women and young women. Many held placards calling for the 'Safe Sister' plan, echoing the state government's current ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. Badlapur residents demanded action, emphasizing the need for a more effective safety plan for girls.