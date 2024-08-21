Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Supriya Sule and NCP (SP) Workers Protest Against Maharashtra Government (Watch Video)

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, accompanied by party workers, has staged a protest against the Maharashtra government over the alleged sexual assault of a young girl at a school in Badlapur.

#WATCH | Pune: NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule along with party workers stage a protest against the Maharashtra government against the alleged sexual assault of a girl child at a school in Badlapur. pic.twitter.com/I7WwHaDBF1 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

At least 40 people have been arrested and 300 FIRs filed against protesters for violent demonstrations related to the alleged assault of two minor girls at schools in Badlapur, Thane district, Maharashtra. The arrested people are set to appear in the session court today, August 21.

Police have been stationed at Badlapur Railway Station following a large protest staged yesterday against the alleged sexual assault of a girl student. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked the tracks at the station to protest the alleged assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in a washroom. The protest led to significant disruptions in local train services and the rerouting of several long-distance trains.