Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: FIR Filed Against 300 Protesters; Over 40 Arrested to Be Presented in Court Today

At least 40 have been arrested, and 300 FIRs have been registered against protesters for violent protests against the alleged assault of two minor girls at the schools in Badlapur of Thane district in Maharashtra. The arrested people will be presented in the session court today, August 21.

