Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Police Deployed at Railway Station Following Massive Protest Over Alleged Attack on Two Minor Girls

Police have been deployed at Badlapur Railway Station following a massive protest staged yesterday against the alleged sexual assault of a girl student. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked the tracks at Badlapur Railway Station in protest of the alleged assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in a washroom. The protest resulted in major disruptions to local train services and the rerouting of several long-distance trains.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Police deployed at Badlapur Railway Station, where a massive protest was staged yesterday, against alleged sexual assault with a girl student pic.twitter.com/P2yut0YY8h — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

On Tuesday, August 20, a massive protest erupted in the Badlapur area of Thane district, Maharashtra, in response to the sexual assault of two minor girls at a local school. Demonstrators occupied the railway tracks at Badlapur station, and tensions escalated as protesters clashed with police, resulting in stone-pelting and prompting security forces to use a lathi charge.

The Maharashtra government has appointed senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor for the case involving the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur. Office of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in an X post, said, "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed that the Badlapur unfortunate incident will be speedily investigated, and the case will be processed in the fast-track court and it has been decided to appoint senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor."