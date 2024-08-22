Badlapur Sexual Assault: Condition of Law and Order In the State Is Very Bad, Says Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition

In a sharp critique of the Maharashtra government, Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), has condemned the state’s handling of the recent Badlapur incident, citing severe lapses in law and order. Speaking to the press, Wadettiwar highlighted the escalating violence against women and accused the current administration of failing to act decisively. He claimed that the government’s reluctance to swiftly address such issues and its alleged attempts to shield the accused reflect a broader systemic failure.

Wadettiwar's statements come in the wake of disturbing reports from Badlapur, which have intensified calls for accountability. The LoP has called for the resignation of both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, demanding a change in leadership to ensure justice and effective governance.

On August 12-13, two four-year-old girls attending pre-primary classes at a well-known co-ed school in Badlapur were allegedly sexually assaulted by 23-year-old male cleaner Akshay Shinde. The incident reportedly took place in the girls' restroom, which was not supervised by female staff. Shinde had been hired on a contractual basis starting August 1, 2024.

The assaults came to light when one of the girls reported experiencing pain and revealed the abuse to her parents. Shocked by this revelation, the parents discovered that a second girl had also been allegedly assaulted. A complaint was lodged on the night of August 16, leading to the arrest of the accused.