'Balasaheb made Eknath Shinde MLA because of me, I am regretting today': Vinayak Raut

Ratnagiri: Leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's group have been criticizing Eknath Shinde since he revolted. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut also targeted Shinde. 'Eknath Shinde got the MLA ticket because of me. But, today he regrets it, 'said Raut.

Speaking to media in Ratnagiri, Raut told a story of Eknath Shinde's first MLA. He said, 'This is the biggest sin of my life. If I had not told Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde would not have got the MLA post. Shinde was the Leader of the House and I was the Liaison Officer. Balasaheb Thackeray handed over the AB application to Satish Pradhan. But, I requested Balasaheb and then Balasaheb nominated Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde should take an oath from his parents to find out whether this is true or not' said Raut.

On this occasion, media representatives asked Raut about Shinde's criticism of Thackeray. "Eknath Shinde had said that the speed of the Mercedes was slower than the speed of the rickshaw" he said. Speaking on the occasion, Vinayak Raut said, "We have to do research on the erudition of Eknath Shinde. They tweet as someone writes. We have to study when they tweet themselves', added.