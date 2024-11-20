Balasaheb Shinde, Independent Candidate from Beed, Dies of Heart Attack On Voting Day for Maharashtra Election

As Maharashtra Assembly voting day approaches its conclusion, a tragic incident has occurred in the Beed Assembly constituency. An Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde suffered a fatal heart attack at the polling booth located at Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalaya in Beed city.

According to reports, Balasaheb experienced dizziness and collapsed while contesting the election. He was initially taken to Kaku Nana Hospital and later transferred to a facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where he was pronounced dead.

Shinde's candidacy was part of a broader trend in Beed, where numerous Independent candidates were gaining traction against traditional party nominees. The political landscape in Beed was marked by significant competition among Independents and party candidates, particularly due to local sentiments against established political families and parties12. His unexpected death has sparked shock and mourning among voters and fellow candidates in the region