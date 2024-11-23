Bandra East Results 2024: Varun Sardesai Wins Against Ajit Pawar's NCP Candidate Zeeshan Baba Siddique

In a tightly fought contest, Varun Satish Sardesai of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) claimed victory in the Bandra East Assembly constituency, securing 57,708 votes and defeating his closest competitor, Zeeshan Baba Siddique of the Nationalist Congress Party, by a margin of 11,365 votes. Siddique garnered 46,343 votes in the race.

Other contenders, including Trupti Bala Sawant of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and independent candidate Kunal Sarmalkar, struggled to gain momentum. Sawant received 16,074 votes, while Sarmalkar managed just 8,520 votes. Candidates from smaller parties and independents also failed to make an impact, with their votes scattered, further cementing Sardesai's decisive win.

Bandra East is a diverse constituency, encompassing middle and lower-middle-class strongholds, Muslim-majority neighborhoods like Behrampada, and affluent areas such as the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district. The victory marks a significant achievement for Shiv Sena (UBT), reclaiming a key stronghold that houses ‘Matoshri,’ the Thackeray family’s residence in Kalanagar.



