Bangladeshi Infiltrators in Malegaon: SIT Formed to Probe Birth Certificate Scam

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday, January 21, made allegations that a factory in Malegaon was involved in converting Bangladeshi Rohingyas into Indian citizens. Former MP Kirit Somaiya also claimed that certain areas in Maharashtra were targeted in collusion with leaders of political parties, some Muslim leaders, and NGOs, where thousands of fake birth certificates were issued from the Anjangaon Surji Tehsil offices of Malegaon and Amravati.

In light of the seriousness of the allegations, a complaint was made to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, prompting swift action. Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter. The SIT, appointed on the orders of CM Fadnavis, has now reached Malegaon to begin its investigation.

The team is scrutinising the alleged involvement of the Malegaon Tehsil office in the issuance of fraudulent documents. Municipal Commissioner, Tehsildar, Health Officer and other officials will also investigated at the Tehsil office as part of the investigation, with documents being examined thoroughly.

The investigation gained momentum following a complaint filed at the Cantonment Police Station regarding the alleged conversion of Rohingya Bangladeshis into Indian citizens in Malegaon.

Additionally, concerns have arisen in Parbhani, where it is suspected that Bangladeshis are residing illegally with fake Aadhaar cards. Shinde Sena leader Anand Bharose has urged the District Magistrate to launch a campaign to apprehend such individuals and take immediate action. It remains to be seen what measures will be implemented in this regard.