Bangladeshi national held in Panvel for illegally entering India after alleged murder

The Panvel City police arrested a 29-year-old Bangladeshi national, Ruble Anumiya Shikder, on charges of entering the country without valid documents. Shockingly, investigations revealed that Shikder had allegedly murdered his wife in Bangladesh before fleeing to India after securing a three-month bail on a bond. Originally hailing from Fariqpur in Bangladesh, Shikder was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, despite being a native of a different region. Acting on a tip-off, Panvel City police detained three other Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman from Karanjade nodes in Panvel. The investigation revealed Shikder's involvement in facilitating their illegal entry into the country.

With the assistance of local authorities, the police traced and arrested Shikder on December 8, 2023, in Ahmedabad. Due to his proficiency only in Bangla, a translator was employed to facilitate the police interrogation. During questioning, Shikder confessed to the murder of his wife, Rozina Khanam, in 2021. A case had been registered against him at the Gopalganj Police station in Bangladesh under sections 302 and 34 of the Penal Code of Bangladesh. Shikder had been initially arrested, granted a three-month release on a personal bond, and was supposed to return to jail upon completion of the term. However, he chose to illegally flee to India without valid documentation. This arrest marks the third instance in the last two months where the Panvel City police have detained Bangladeshi nationals who entered India after committing crimes in their home country.