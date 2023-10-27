Baramati ADT to introduce online course on use of AI in agriculture

Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has announced that the Agriculture Development Trust (ADT) located in Baramati will be launching an online course focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist farmers and address the challenges posed by climate change.

The course titled ‘Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Technology and Climate Change’ will be launched next year, he said at a press conference here on Thursday. The former Union minister, who is also a co-founder of ADT, said that the course has been designed by the University of Oxford.

It will help farmers in management and yield prediction, water management and drought forecast, farm resource allocation, soil management, crop rotation, pest and disease management, and sustainable agriculture practices, said an ADT release.

Ajit Jaokar, course director, Artificial Intelligence: Cloud and Edge Implementation, University of Oxford, who was present at the press conference, said their focus is to see how the AI technology can be used at the ground level and for the benefit of farmers.