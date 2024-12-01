Baramati Election Result: Yugendra Pawar Requests Vote Recount After Defeat by Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar has emerged victorious in the Baramati assembly constituency, defeating his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Despite the opposition's presence, the people of Baramati followed the tradition of supporting their "aunt in the Lok Sabha, grandfather in the assembly." Sharad Pawar had fielded his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in this election, but Yugendra's candidacy could not secure a win. The Sharad Pawar faction is suspicious about how Ajit Pawar managed to secure such a large majority in what was perceived as an opposition-dominated environment. In response, Yugendra Pawar has filed for a recount.

After his defeat by a large margin, Yugendra Pawar began a "thank you" tour, traveling from village to village to express gratitude to the voters. His tour started in Katewadi village, and he stated that Sharad Pawar had always taught them to thank both their supporters and those who did not vote for them.

Regarding the recount application, Yugendra expressed his concern over the atmosphere of suspicion and confusion in Maharashtra. He pointed out that many senior political leaders, who had never lost before, were defeated, raising questions about the reasons behind these unexpected outcomes. He argued that if the Supreme Court has granted the right to verify votes, there should be no issue with a recount. While Ajit Pawar claims that public sentiment shifted after the Lok Sabha elections, Yugendra Pawar emphasized the need to understand the exact causes of these changes and what led to them.

When asked if he had congratulated Ajit Pawar on his victory, Yugendra replied that he had not yet done so but would certainly offer congratulations if they met the following day.