Baramati Road Accident: Father and Two Daughters Killed After Dumper Hits Scooter

A devastating road accident in Baramati on Sunday has left the entire state of Maharashtra shaken. The mishap claimed the lives of 36-year-old Omkar Rajendra Acharya and his two young daughters, ten-year-old Sai and four-year-old Madhura. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding dumper truck collided with Omkar’s two-wheeler near Mahatma Phule Chowk on Morgaon Road at around 11:30 a.m. The force of the impact threw Omkar and his children off the vehicle. In the aftermath, the truck’s wheels ran over Omkar, severing the lower half of his body from his waist. The incident left bystanders horrified.

Even while battling unimaginable pain, Omkar’s concern remained for his daughters. Despite being fatally injured, he attempted to lift himself with his hands, pleading, “Please save my daughters.” His final words have been described as heart-wrenching by those who witnessed the tragedy. Unfortunately, both children succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Police later confirmed that all three had died instantly after the crash. The dumper driver, identified as Dashrath Dattatraya Dole, was arrested by Baramati City Police, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections.

Also Read: Mumbai Water Cut: Maintenance Work to Affect Supply in Multiple Localities Across the City on July 31

The tragedy deepened further when another heartbreaking development followed on Monday. Omkar’s 70-year-old father, Rajendra Shrinivas Acharya, a retired and respected teacher in Baramati, passed away after learning about the deaths of his son and granddaughters. Rajendra had recently returned home after a month of treatment at a private hospital. His untimely death, triggered by shock and grief, has left the family devastated. The Acharya household, once filled with life, now struggles under the weight of unbearable sorrow, with condolences pouring in from across the community.

Omkar worked as a medical representative and was well known in his locality. On the day of the accident, he had stopped at Khandobanagar to buy fruits for his father before picking up his daughter Sai from school. While returning home, his scooter was hit by the dumper, resulting in the fatal crash. Now, the bereaved Acharya family includes Omkar’s wife Aruna, mother Shailaja, and younger brother Amol, aged 33. The loss of four family members in such a short span has cast a dark shadow over the household and the city of Baramati.