Baramati Shocker: Father Kills 9-Year-Old Son for Neglecting Studies; Family Attempts to Cover Up Crime

In a tragic incident, a father allegedly killed his 9-year-old son in Baramati over the child’s failure to study. The accused, Vijay Ganesh Bhandalkar, reportedly became enraged when his son, Piyush, was playing instead of studying. In a fit of anger, Bhandalkar slammed Piyush against a wall, then strangled him to death. The incident occurred on January 14, around 2:30 PM, in their home in Hol, Baramati.

At the time, Piyush's mother, Shalini Bhandalkar, was present but did not intervene. Instead, she supported Vijay's claim that Piyush had collapsed due to a seizure, providing a false explanation. After the child’s death, Santosh Somnath Bhandalkar, another family member, took the body to a local doctor in Nira, falsely claiming it was due to a seizure. However, the doctor confirmed Piyush had passed away and suggested taking him to the primary health center.

The family then attempted to conceal the death, bypassing official procedures and arranging for the funeral without notifying the authorities. Once police were alerted, a case was filed against Vijay Bhandalkar, Shalini Bhandalkar, and Santosh Bhandalkar for murder and attempting to destroy evidence. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Sabale is leading the investigation.

