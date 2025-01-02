Bee Attack After Fireworks at Ekvira Devi Temple Leaves Several Devotees Injured (Watch Video)

A peaceful gathering of devotees at the Ekvira Devi Temple in Lonavla on New Year's Day turned chaotic when a bee attack left several people injured.

Devotees had gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and darshan at the temple. Many attended with their families to participate in rituals and make offerings to the deity. However, the peaceful atmosphere was disrupted when some devotees set off colorful fireworks.

The smoke from the fireworks reached a nearby tree where beehives were located. The disturbance caused the bees to become agitated, and they swarmed around the temple grounds. Panic spread among the devotees as many were stung by the bees.

Several people were injured in the incident and were taken to hospitals in Lonavla for treatment. Fortunately, their conditions improved after receiving medical care, and they were later discharged.

The bees eventually settled down, and the situation was brought under control.